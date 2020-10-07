Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian cancel most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban

Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year.

It's the latest sign that the cruise industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

Carnival says it's canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December.

Carnival's announcement came the day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in U.S. waters through Oct. 31.

Carnival isn't the only cruise liner canceling trips because of COVID-19 - Royal Caribbean and Norwegian also announced they are canceling cruises.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, announced that it was suspending all its cruises through Nov. 30.

"The Company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew, and the communities visited," officials said in the release.

On Tuesday, Royal Caribbean Group, owners of Royal Caribbean International, Azamara, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, said in a press release that they were extending their suspension through Nov. 30.

However, they do plan to move forward with their Hong Kong cruises, which are scheduled for November, the company said in the release.

Royal also added that Celebrity Cruises and Azamara had suspended their entire 2020/21 winter programs. Celebrity stopped all of its winter cruises in Australia and Asia. Azamara has also suspended its winter sailings in Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, and South America.

The no-sail order, initially issued in March, was set to expire on Sept. 30.