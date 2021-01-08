Capitol Police disputes reports that officer involved in riots died

The US Capitol Police disputed reports that an officer died on Thursday, one day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the center of US democracy on Wednesday to demand Congress not accept the results of November’s presidential election.

CNN was first to report the news, citing three unnamed sources. NPR also cited a source that an officer died.

"Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate. Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away," Capitol Police said in a statement. We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time."

The officer has not been identified.

On Wednesday, four people inside the US Capitol died, including one person who was shot by a Capitol police officer. Three others died from unspecified medical conditions.

Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, resigned after facing pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sund turned down assistance from the federal government to defend the Capitol, the AP reported.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee previously stated that dozens of officers sustained injuries during Wednesday's melee.

