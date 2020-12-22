Cannabis sales week of Christmas projected to hit $400 million

Cannabis sales are expected to surge this holiday season.

That's according to research from enterprise software company Akerna.

The company projects that in the week leading up to Christmas Eve, cannabis sales will generate $400 million. Sales on New Year's Eve are expected to generate $81 million.

The company believes males will account for 64% of those sales, and females will generate 36%. The company also expects people between the ages of 30 and 40 to account for 30% of sales.

According to Akerna, cannabis flower is expected to be the most popular item bought, followed by cartridges and pens, concentrates, and infused edibles.