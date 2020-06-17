Can you ask someone to put on a mask?

As more and more people are venturing out, some people might be taking a more relaxed stance on wearing masks. This is especially true now that we're months into the pandemic, and the weather is starting to heat up. But is it okay to ask someone to put on a mask who's not wearing one?

"I think it’s always reasonable if you see someone not doing something that is helping keeping others safe, then you should feel free to speak up. Particularly if they’re within six feet of your space," said Denver Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Savor Price.

She says it may be a little uncomfortable, and a bit awkward, she says you can always ask. A majority of the states across the country have mask requirements or recommendations. Most of them say you should wear a mask when social distancing is not possible or when you’re inside a business.

The CDC also issued a recommendation in April that face coverings should be worn when social distancing is not possible.

"The hardest thing for me and for others I think is when you’re outside exercising and you’re not within the vicinity of others. And, I think the rules are a little unclear for that. If you’re not within six feet of others then I think it’s okay, but certainly if you’re on a crowded hiking trail, or are in a condition where you’re near others, you should wear a mask and at least put it on when you’re within six feet of others," said Dr. Savor Price.

She says the biggest reason to wear a mask isn’t necessarily for your own protection, although you do get moderate protection from them. But, it prevents your respiratory droplets from infecting others if you have the disease.

