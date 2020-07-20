Campaign will put photos of missing kids on gas pump screens

A new campaign is bringing attention to an issue that hasn't been front and center since the pandemic started – missing children.

“There has been a lot of awareness, a lot of things have changed, but regarding her case, unfortunately there's nothing,” said Jessica Nuñez about her missing 15-year-old daughter, Alicia Navarro.

Navarro, who has autism, was 14 when she vanished in the middle of the night last September from her home in Glendale, Arizona.

Alicia played online games and her mother thinks she was lured away by someone she met online. They had even discussed the dangers in therapy.

“And then she wrote me a letter where she sweared to me she was coming back, so that’s what has me very worried, because I know her intention was for her to come back and that’s why I won’t stop looking,” said Nuñez. “I won’t stop looking until I get answers because it’s been so long.”

In a new effort to bring attention to missing children like Alicia Navarro, their pictures will be featured on some gas station pump video screens. Alicia's picture will be up in Arizona.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is coordinating the effort featuring various different missing children's pictures in the states they disappeared from.

Her mother wants people to know she looks young for her age and has a noticeable scar on her right knuckles.

“People tend to forget so my goal is to continue sharing her story and having her image out there,” said Nuñez.

There's also a Facebook page, called "Finding Alicia," where you can share her picture.

