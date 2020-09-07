Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

California sets record with 2 million acres burned by wildfires so far this year

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger
Noah Berger/AP
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California sets record with 2M acres burned by wildfires so far this year
Posted at 1:36 PM, Sep 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-07 16:40:21-04

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, setting a record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes across the state.

Officials say the most striking thing about the record is how early it was set — with the most dangerous part of the year ahead.

The previous high was 1.96 million acres burned in 2018. Cal Fire began tracking in 1987.

Dry, hot winds are predicted to raise fire danger to critical levels in the coming days.

Officials expanded evacuation orders Monday for rural communities in the path of a huge fire in California’s Sierra National Forest.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...