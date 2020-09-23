California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.

On Wednesday he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement.

His plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state.

In a series of tweets, Governor Newsom said transportation is responsible for 50 percent of California's greenhouse gas emissions.

"We’re facing a climate crisis. We need bold action. CA is phasing out the internal combustion engine. By 2035 every new car sold in CA will be an emission free vehicle. Cars shouldn’t give our kids asthma. Make wildfires worse. Melt glaciers. Or raise sea levels," the governor tweeted.

California will be leading the nation in this effort -- joining 15 other countries that have committed to phasing out gasoline-powered cars. We will use our market power to push zero-emission vehicle innovation and drive down costs for everyone. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 23, 2020

California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

Governor Newsom has repeatedly cited the role climate change plays in making wildfires more intense, as thousands of acres continue to burn around California.