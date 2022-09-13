California Mosquito Fire continues to burn, more communities at risk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews near Sacramento say the Mosquito Fire has spread over 46,000 acres and is at 10% containment.

According to firefighters at the scene, communities near the area at risk are being asked to evacuate.

Over 5,700 people have already been evacuated, says Placer County Sheriff's Office Lt. Josh Barnhart.

The fire began to spread on Monday, Sept. 12 but the cause is still under investigation. However, Pacific Gas & Electric states certain "electrical activity" happened near the time of the first report of the fire, according to the Associated Press.

