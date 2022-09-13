Watch Now
California Mosquito Fire continues to burn, more communities at risk

Fire crews say nearby communities are at risk and citizens are being asked to evacuate.
Mosquito FireFirefighters say the Mosquito Fire near Sacremento is at 10% contained.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 17:52:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews near Sacramento say the Mosquito Fire has spread over 46,000 acres and is at 10% containment.

According to firefighters at the scene, communities near the area at risk are being asked to evacuate.

Over 5,700 people have already been evacuated, says Placer County Sheriff's Office Lt. Josh Barnhart.

The fire began to spread on Monday, Sept. 12 but the cause is still under investigation. However, Pacific Gas & Electric states certain "electrical activity" happened near the time of the first report of the fire, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

