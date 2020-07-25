California Highway Patrol officer charged with alleged attempted sexual offense against a minor

Charges have been filed against a California Highway Patrol officer in the Bakersfield area.

According to a District Attorney, Brian Pardue is being charged for allegedly attempting to commit a sexual offense against a minor.

Pardue's offical charges are a felony, for attempting to contact a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense. And a misdemeanor for arranging a meeting with a person believed to be a minor intending to commit a sexual offense.

The incident is believed to have happened on July 3, 2020, and involved digital communications with an undercover law enforcement officer pretending to be an underage minor.

Pardue has entered a not guilty plea, posted bail for $52,500, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 16, 2020.

