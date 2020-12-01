California gov. again denies parole for Leslie Van Houten, a former member of the 'Manson family'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has again denied parole for a member of the infamous "Mason family" who is serving time for a murder committed 50 years ago.

Newsom blocked the release of 71-year-old Leslie Van Houten from prison Friday, despite a recommendation from the California parole board that she be freed.

It's the fourth time in four years that Newsom has blocked Van Houten's release from prison. Newsom said in his Friday decision that she still poses a danger if released.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill a Los Angeles couple in 1969. She was 19 years old at the time.

Van Houten's attorney has said that she will appeal.

This story was originally published by Tori Cooper on KERO in Bakersfield, California.