California girl raises funds to donate multicultural Crayons to schools

Madison Wilson, an elementary school student in California, is raising money to donate multicultural crayons and books to local schools.

Wilson learned that Crayola will be releasing a 24-pack of multicultural crayons called 'Colors of the World' in July and asked her mom if she could raise the funds to donate these crayons to her school.

Wilson said she wanted children of all colors of skin to be able to accurately draw themselves in school.

She also wants to use the money she raises to purchase multicultural books from local book stores and donate them as well.

Wilson's deadline to raise the money is June 30. She had raised $2,790 of her $3,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon. Once Wilson's initial goal is achieved, she wants to continue raising money for other Santa Ynez Valley schools.

Her GoFundMe can be reached by clicking here.

Wilson's goal is to donate 500 books.

KSBY's Rachel Showalter first reported this story.