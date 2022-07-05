California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Fourth of July revelers stranded by a wildfire in a mountainous California region that’s a top tourist destination have safely evacuated, but the fire is still chewing through forests in two counties.

The fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country tripled in size to more than 4.7 square miles Tuesday morning.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon at a recreation area packed with people.

Between 85 to 100 celebrating at a river were forced to take shelter at Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.

Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman tells The San Francisco Chronicle that they were safely evacuated.

Evacuations were ordered in Amador and Calaveras counties. More than 400 structures are threatened.