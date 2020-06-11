California deputy shot in 'unprovoked attack on law enforcement'

The San Luis Obispo County (California) Sheriff's Office confirms one of its deputies was shot early Wednesday morning in Paso Robles, California.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Ian Parkinson described the incident as an “unprovoked attack on law enforcement” by a suspect “laying in ambush” at the police department in Paso Robles.

According to officials, the situation began with shots fired at the Paso Robles Police Department building.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla says shots were fired at the Paso Robles Police Department building at about 3:15 a.m.

The deputy was airlifted to a trauma center and is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

Paso Robles police called for help from other agencies as they responded to the shooter outside, and Parkinson says the gunman shot at police cars as they entered the downtown area to assist.

Officials released photos (pictured above) of a possible suspect wanted in connection with Wednesday's shooting.