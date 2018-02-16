TUCSON, Ariz. -

There's no ifs, ands, or butts when it comes to one California woman, and she's become a real pain in the butt for litterbugs.

Sally Dawly, AKA the "Butt Lady of Auburn, California," has been cleaning cigarette butts on the streets of Auburn for the last few years.

Recently, she just crossed a monumental milestone. She nabbed her one millionth cigarette butt.

The Butt Lady of Auburn, California first began her crusade in October of 2014, and she's been a pain in the butt for litterbug smokers ever since.

As she makes her way around town, sweeping the streets, she hopes her efforts will inspire others to make just two changes in their lives.

"Don't throw your butts," she said. "Better yet, stop smoking."

Dawly's next goal is to collect two million butts.