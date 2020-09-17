Menu

Burger King to put ingredients of Whopper on wrapper to show it has no artificial flavors

Burger King
Posted at 3:49 PM, Sep 17, 2020
Burger King is serving up the Whopper in a whole new way.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced that its famous burger would be served with “no colors, flavors, or preservatives from artificial sources.”

According to a press release, the Whopper’s wrapper will list all its ingredients on the front for a limited time, which will read: 100% flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun.

“We put a lot of effort into the Whopper to make it taste great and the real Whopper free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources has the same iconic flame-grilled flavor that guests know and love,” said Chris Finazzo, President, Americas, Burger King in the news release. “This announcement further highlights our commitment to serving delicious, affordable meals our guests can feel good about.”

Burger King said in the release that 85% of its permanent food menu in the U.S. is now free of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, and the brand is striving to achieve 100% by the beginning of 2021.

