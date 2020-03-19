Burger King offering free kids meals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Burger King says it's now offering free kids meals to help feed our country's children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food chain made the announcement after several cities and states were told restaurants to close their dining rooms and only fulfill take-out and delivery orders.

In addition, many school districts across the country have either closed or started teaching students online, which has caused problems for families who rely on school lunches to feed their children.

we’re thinking about you. we believe restaurants will have an increasingly essential role in feeding our country. so whether you’re ordering at BK or elsewhere, use minimum contact methods like drive-thrus, pick-up or delivery. take care, https://t.co/tWSdfUbbGu

cc: @whitehouse — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 17, 2020

Burger King restaurants in the United States will start offering two free kids meals for one adult meal, Bloomberg reported. It starts March 23, Business Insider reported .

The offer will be available for orders placed through the restaurant's online or mobile apps.

According to Bloomberg, Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., discussed the new offer on Tuesday after participating in a conference call with President Donald Trump.

"We work closely with each of our franchisees. We’re going to get through this. We have a strong franchise system and a very strong franchise model," Cil said.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.