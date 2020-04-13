Burger King giving away Whoppers for students who complete educational activities

Burger King announced on Monday that students who complete educational activities can earn a free Whopper.

The educational activities will be on Burger King’s social media pages, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Burger King announced on Monday that students who complete educational activities can earn a free Whopper.

The free Whoppers will be available through April 20.

Here is the first educational activity:

day 1 of student offers: MATH.

enter the answer on the BK app as a promo code for a $0 Whopper with any purchase pic.twitter.com/cBElhzaxlG

— Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 13, 2020