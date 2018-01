Burger King released an ad trying to teach customers about net neutrality using Whoppers.

The ad is framed as a social experiment and a statement against last month's move to repeal internet protections dubbed "Whopper Neutrality."

It shows customers discovering that paying the typical whopper price will get them slower service. The ad mirrors fears about what could happen in service providers prioritize websites and charge more for higher speeds due to the net neutrality repeal.