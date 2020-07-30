Buddy, first dog in U.S. with COVID-19, dies in Staten Island

Buddy, the first dog to test positive for novel coronavirus in the United States, has died, according to a report.

The Staten Island German shepherd tested positive on June 1, six weeks after be began struggling to breathe, National Geographic reported Wednesday.

He died on July 11.

Less than two dozen animals across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to public health records.

One of Buddy's owners was also sick with coronavirus, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Buddy was expected to recover, but he also likely had lymphoma, National Geographic reported.

His owners didn't learn the cancer was considered as a cause of Buddy's symptoms until the day of his death.

WPIX's Aliza Chasan was first to report this story.