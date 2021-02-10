Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - This Oct. 23, 2019 file photo shows Bruce Springsteen at the world premiere of HBO Documentary Films' "Very Ralph" in New York. Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge for an incident in New Jersey in November. A spokesperson for the National Parks Service says Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area. He received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Bruce Springsteen
Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-10 16:10:19-05

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service says Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area.

The singer received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The spokesperson says Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com, who said Springsteen will have a court appearance in the next few weeks.

A message was left seeking comment from Springsteen's publicist.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!