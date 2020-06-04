Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Brooklyn inmate dies in custody after being pepper-sprayed by staff: DOJ

items.[0].image.alt
Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn
Brooklyn inmate dies in custody after being pepper-sprayed by staff: DOJ
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 23:26:00-04

An inmate at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn died Wednesday in custody after being pepper-sprayed by staff, U.S. Department of Justice officials confirmed.

A spokesperson said inmate Jamel Floyd, 35, was barricaded inside his cell and breaking the cell door window with a metal object.

He became increasingly disruptive, the spokesperson said, adding it was believed he could be potentially harmful to himself and others.

He was pepper-sprayed and staff removed him from his cell, the official said.

When medical staff responded, Floyd was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were started by medical staff and EMS continued them once on the scene, the official said.

He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

No staff members or other inmates were injured.

There is no indication that this death was related to COVID-19.

The DOJ spokesperson said the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were notified.

This article was written by Corey Crockett for WPIX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.