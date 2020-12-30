British singer Petula Clark shocked that her song 'Downtown' played before Nashville explosion

"I feel the need to express my shock and disbelief at the Christmas Day explosion in our beloved Music City."

Grammy-award winning British songstress Petula Clark took to Facebook on Tuesday to express her reaction that her song "Downtown" was played just before an RV exploded last Friday in downtown Nashville.

Clark condemned the violence, saying that she loved Nashville and its people and couldn't believe the bomber played her song before the explosion.

"A few hours later - I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement - was me - singing "Downtown"!" Clark said on her Facebook page. "Of all the thousands of songs - why this one?"

On Sunday, officials identified the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner, who died in the blast that injured three people and damaged more than 40 businesses.

Before the bomb detonated, the RV Warner used blared a 15-minute warning then switched to a recording of the 1964 tune "Downtown" before the blast, WTVF reported.

The singer said that song is associated with joy and celebration.

"Of course, the opening lyric is 'When you're alone, and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown,'" Clark said. "But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song. Perhaps you can read something else into these words - depending on your state of mind. It's possible."

Clark extended her support to the city of Nashville and even used an old British catchphrase.

"I would like to wrap my arms around Nashville - give you all a hug - and wish you Love, a Happy and Healthy New Year - and, as we sometimes say in the U.K., steady the Buffs! (Look it up!)," Clark wrote.

In 1964, Clark's song "Downtown" won a Grammy for Best Rock & Roll Recording.

On Jan. 23, 1965, the song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.