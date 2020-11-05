Breaking barriers: 12-year-old in Brooklyn one of the youngest composers for New York Philharmonic

A 12-year old Brooklyn girl is uplifting audiences and making history as one of the youngest composers for the New York Philharmonic.

Grace Moore is a seventh-grade student at Poly Prep in Dyker Heights. She’s also soaring to new heights with her passion for classical music.

Moore describes herself as quiet and shy, but when it comes to her music, she is powerful. In October, Moore had a world premiere of a piece she created for the NY Philharmonic. It was the music she composed.

Moore is a participant of the New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers program— a program that teaches people as young as eight to create music, they have the some of best musicians in the world perform it.

Moore’s talent is extraordinary.

Her love of music started at the age of two when her mom bought her a piano. According to Gary Padmore, the director of the New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers program, the objective is to help Moore and kids like her from diverse backgrounds as they tap into their natural creative abilities.

“Every child has the ability to be creative and tell their story,” said Padmore.

Moore feels she is breaking barriers as a young woman of color and wants to inspire others to create and appreciate music.

“I hope everyone follows their hobbies and do what they love,” said Moore.

This story was first reported by Monica Morales at WPIX in New York, New York.