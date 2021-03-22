Boulder police responding to active shooter situation at grocery store

Menu

Boulder police reported an active shooter at the King Soopers location on Table Mesa Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 22, 2021
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police reported an active shooter at the King Soopers location on Table Mesa Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

WATCH LIVE:

Many police officers from different agencies have responded to the scene and are telling people to avoid the area.

The governor of Colorado tweeted out that he was monitoring the situation unfolding at King Soopers.

"My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy," Gov. Jared Polis said.

AirTracker7 said three medevac helicopters were called in and were landing at Boulder High School.

A law enforcement source told ABC News when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available as of 3:45 p.m. MT.

Video from the scene showed one man with a bloody leg being led away from the store in handcuffs and being loaded into an ambulance. It is not clear whether or not that man is a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

This story was first reported by KMGH in Denver, Colorado.

