Boston Marathon to go virtual this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Monday April 20, 2020 file photo, the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass., is vacant on the scheduled day of the 124th race, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The 2020 Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled to run on Sept. 14th, was canceled Thursday May 28, 2020, for the first time in its 124-year history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 28, 2020
The Boston Marathon is going virtual in 2020.

Initially, the race was moved from April 20 to September 14 but was canceled Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Associated Press , this is the first in its 124-year history that this event has been canceled.

This year, the marathon will take on a practical approach, with a series of events taking place in the second week of September, the organization that puts on the marathon said Thursday in a press release .

“Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the Boston Athletic Association in a release. “While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon.”

Participants who entered to run the marathon this year will be fully refunded their entry fees.

If you plan to participate in the virtual race, you will be required to complete the 26.2-mile distance within six hours, as well as provide proof of timing.

