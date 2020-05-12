Menu

'Bombshell' concert stream will reunite cast of 'Smash'

Associated Press
This combination of photos shows, from left, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Megan Hilty, who will reunite May 20 to present a stream of the one-night-only 2015 Broadway concert of the musical within the TV show “Smash.” In the series, Hilty and McPhee played feuding actresses hoping to play Marilyn Monroe. (AP Photo)
Posted at 2:33 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 17:33:49-04

NEW YORK (AP) — "Smash" fans, rejoice. The cast of "Bombshell," the fictional Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe, is coming together again to aid those confronting the coronavirus.

The Associated Press has learned that actors including Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Megan Hilty will reunite May 20 to present a stream of the one-night-only 2015 Broadway concert of the musical within the TV show "Smash."

It will be seen on People.com and PeopleTV digital platforms.

The evening will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and will involve memories and comments from the original cast.

