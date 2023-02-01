Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Bodycam video shows unconscious driver rescued from flaming car

Bodycam video shows unconscious driver rescued from flaming car after Las Vegas Strip crash
Bodycam video shows unconscious driver rescued from flaming car after Las Vegas Strip crash.jpg
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 15:34:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KABC/CNN) — Newly-released bodycam video shows the dramatic rescue of a trapped driver moments before his car burst into flames on the Las Vegas Strip.

The sudden crash happened just outside the Venetian resort last week.

A good Samaritan and police officer quickly jumped into action to pull the man from the smoking car.

Footage shows flames exploding from beneath the vehicle just as they pulled the man free.

A nearby security camera also captured the amazing rescue with only seconds to spare.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE