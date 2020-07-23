Body of man featured in ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode exhumed, FBI says

The body of Alonzo Brooks, whose case was featured in the Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries," was exhumed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday in Topeka, Kansas.

In a statement to E.W. Scripps, FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said Brooks' body was exhumed "as part of the ongoing investigation."

According to the FBI, Brooks, 23, went missing after he attended a party at a rural house in La Cygne, Kansas on April 3, 2004.

FBI

Brooks' body was found on May 1, 2004, in a creek in Linn County, officials said.

An autopsy was conducted and a cause of death was not able to be determined.

The Twitter account for Unsolved Mysteries also tweeted the news of the body being exhumed.

A $100,000 reward has been offered to help solve the case.