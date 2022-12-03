Watch Now
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 03, 2022
PARADISE, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death.

Authorities in Wise County say the body of Athena Strand was found Friday and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Horner remained jailed Saturday on a $1.5 million bond.

Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said late Friday that a tip led authorities to Horner.

