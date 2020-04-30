Menu

Body found in air duct at Cleveland grocery store after employees notice foul odor

Case not ruled homicide
Justin Gentile
Posted at 6:53 AM, Apr 30, 2020
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police responded to a grocery store in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood on Wednesday morning after a manager called an exterminator about a foul odor.

A body was later found the building's ductwork.

According to police, officers responded to the grocery store at around 11 a.m.

Employees said that they noticed a smell several days ago.

Cleveland Fire and EMS also responded to the scene. Crews could be seen on the grocery store's roof after arriving.

Authorities said they observed no signs of violence. As of Wednesday evening, the case has not been ruled a homicide. Police said it appears that the person may have gone into the air vents on their own.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

This story was originally published by Drew Scofield on WEWS in Cleveland.

