Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jul 02, 2022
The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released. The chain of events began on Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began. The woman's car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

