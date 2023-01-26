Bodies found in Mexico belong to Ohio architect and fiancée

HAMILTON, Ohio (CNN) — On Thursday, Dec. 22, 36-year-old Gutiérrez, the oldest of seven siblings, boarded a flight for Mexico to meet with his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, to plan out their wedding.

Jose's family says they haven't heard from the couple since they went out for dinner a few days into the trip with Daniela's sister and cousin.

And on Tuesday, Jose's family called Daniela's parents, who informed everyone that authorities have found four to five bodies and identified three of them as Daniela, her sister and cousin.

On Friday morning, Jose's parents, who also live in Mexico, gave authorities their DNA to see if it matches the male body.

Authorities told the family they would confirm the DNA with the family in the next twenty-four to seventy-two hours.

Now the Gutiérrez family says they're playing the waiting game.

Cristian and Miguel say they've been receiving bad news all week.

Just a few days ago, the family learned that the car the couple used in Mexico had been found riddled with bullet holes.

Still, the brothers remain hopeful that Jose will return home.

The state department has a travel advisory for some parts of Mexico, including the place where Gutiérrez went missing.

It says not to go there due to violent crime and kidnappings.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

