Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1M to 2 food banks amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Actor Ryan Reynolds, left, is joined by his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Blake Lively,Ryan Reynolds
Posted at 11:40 AM, Feb 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-17 13:42:15-05

Actress Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds recently donated $1 million to two non-profit organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People, the stars donated to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Feeding America posted on social media thanking the two for donating.

"Thank you, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for being our hunger-fighting dream team!" the non-profit tweeted. Your second $500K gift will make a big difference for people across the country."

The married couple previously donated $500,000 to both food banks in early 2020 when the pandemic first began.

Food Banks Canada also posted on social media thanking the couple, adding that Reynolds continues to be their favorite Canadian and their favorite superhero.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.