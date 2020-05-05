Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Billions projected to suffer nearly unlivable heat in 2070

items.[0].image.alt
Billions projected to suffer nearly unlivable heat in 2070
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 21:09:06-04

A new study says 2 billion to 3.5 billion people in 50 years will be living in a climate that historically has proven just too hot to handle.

Monday's international study calculates the ideal climate niche where humanity has flourished and then looked at areas projected to get hotter and more crowded by the year 2070. Right now, 20 million people live in areas where the annual average temperature is 84 degrees or hotter.

In half a century that will likely be way past 1 billion people, and in an unlikely but worst-case scenario 3.5 billion people. And most of these people will be in poor nations, unable to afford air conditioning.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.