Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced Friday afternoon that he is leaving the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway, more than 40 years after founding Microsoft.

Gates will officially serve as an adviser to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Gates step away from day-to-day activities with Microsoft in 2008, but remained the chair of Microsoft's board into 2014.

"With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company," Gates said. "Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world."

According to Gates, he is leaving the board to focus more of his efforts on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other charitable work, including global health, development, education and climate change.

"Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society's most pressing challenges," Nadella said. "And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward."