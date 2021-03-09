Biden's German Shepherds sent back to Delaware after 'biting incident' with White House staffer

President Joe Biden’s two dogs have been moved away from the White House after one of the dogs showed aggressive behavior to White House staff, according to a report first published by CNN.

The Bidens have two German Shepherds — a 13-year-old named Champ and 3-year-old named Major. Reports indicate that it was Major who was involved in a “biting incident” with a “member of White House security.”

The condition of the biting victim is unclear, but the dogs were moved back to Biden's home in Delaware shortly after the incident and have not returned.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from a dog shelter in Delaware. According to a Facebook post from the Delaware Humane Society at the time, Major was born to a litter of pups “that were surrendered and not doing well at all.”

The Bidens began by fostering Major and eventually adopted him full-time.

Major and Champ arrived at the White House a few days after the Inauguration. Major was the first-ever rescue dog to live at the White House, and upon his arrival in Washington, the Delaware Humane Society held an “Indoguration Party” for him.

Biden reportedly fractured his foot in December when he took a fall while playing with Major.

