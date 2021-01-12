Biden unveils theme of upcoming inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee announced Monday that the theme of next week’s inauguration will be “America United.”

The Biden team said they selected this theme to rally the country together amid a pandemic that has killed an average of 3,000 people per day so far in 2021.

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” said inauguration organizer Dr. Tony Allen. “It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us -- out of many, one.”

Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration will be held at the US Capitol, the same site as last week’s deadly riot, which resulted in five deaths. The riots, and the subsequent response, have indicated how challenging unity will be. Most notably, Democratic members of Congress are planning on voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

While the plan to punish Trump for riling the crowd of protesters, some of whom turned into violent rioters, has the support of most Democrats in Congress, Biden hasn’t expressed his support for it.

As part of the inauguration, the inaugural committee said it will install a public art display, which will include a “field of flags.” The field will include over 191,000 flags placed throughout the National Mall.

There will also be a wreath laying ceremony Arlington National Cemetery including Biden along with former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Former President Jimmy Carter and outgoing President Donald Trump are not slated to participate in inauguration ceremonies.