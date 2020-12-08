Biden to appoint Gen. Austin as first Black defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to name General Lloyd J. Austin as his nominee for secretary of defense, POLITICO and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed transition sources.

If confirmed, Austin would become the first Black person to lead the Pentagon. In addition to needing Senate confirmation, Austin will also need a waiver as there is seven-year waiting period after leaving the military in order to become defense secretary.

Austin, a former four-star general, was the 12th head of Central Command from 2013 through 2016 under President Barack Obama. Austin followed Gen. James Mattis leading Central Command. Mattis ended up being President Donald Trump’s first secretary of defense. Austin also served as the vice chief of staff of the Army.

