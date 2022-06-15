Biden promotes LGBTQ equality with executive order during Pride Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is issuing executive orders to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states.

The orders seek to discourage “conversion therapy,” which is a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

"Children who are exposed to so-called “conversion therapy” face higher rates of attempted suicide and trauma," the White House said.

The orders also are intended to promote gender-affirming surgery and expanded foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children.

The White House says the actions are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone.

"President Biden believes that no one should face discrimination because of who they are or whom they love," the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are to host a reception later Wednesday featuring LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials.