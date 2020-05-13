Biden plans to stay home, testing limits of virtual campaign

Menu

AP
In this image from video provided by the Biden for President campaign, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual press briefing Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Biden for President via AP)
Posted at 8:06 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 23:06:39-04

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has no foreseeable plans to resume in-person campaigning amid a pandemic that is testing whether a national election can be won by a candidate communicating almost entirely from home.

Democrats aren't questioning his public health stance, but some of them wonder whether his digital-focused campaign is ready for a grueling battle against President Donald Trump. The Republican president, meanwhile, is preparing to ramp up his travel schedule even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden says he wants to return to seeing voters in person but won't flout public health experts to do it.

