Biden joined by former presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton at wreath laying ceremony

WASHINGTON — In a show of solidarity and bipartisanship, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Arlington National Ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Biden and Harris laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The wreath was made of green leaves with red and white blooms. Each took a moment of silent prayer standing in front of the tomb before stepping back.

The former presidents announced last week they would attend the ceremony. Former President Donald Trump did not attend, he left Washington, D.C. earlier Wednesday morning and did not attend any inaugural events.

More than 400,000 service members, veterans and their families are buried in Arlington National Cemetery.