Ben & Jerry's launches new line of non-dairy frozen treats - for dogs

Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's is coming out with the Doggie Desserts, which are non-dairy frozen treats for man's best friend.
Doggie-Desserts
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 11, 2021
Ben & Jerry's is coming out with fun frozen treats for man's best friend.

In a blog post, the company said the Doggie Desserts are non-dairy frozen treats available in two flavors: Rosie's Batch and Pontch's Mix, named after two employees' dogs.

Rosie’s Batch features pumpkin and mini cookies, and Pontch’s Mix combines peanut butter and pretzel swirls.

The pup-tastic treats are made with sunflower butter, which the company says is safe for your pup to consume.

The frozen treats cost $2.99 for a four-ounce cup or $4.99 for a pack of four and can be purchased in grocery and pet stores nationwide.

