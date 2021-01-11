Ben & Jerry's launches new line of non-dairy frozen treats - for dogs

Ben & Jerry's is coming out with fun frozen treats for man's best friend.

In a blog post, the company said the Doggie Desserts are non-dairy frozen treats available in two flavors: Rosie's Batch and Pontch's Mix, named after two employees' dogs.

Rosie’s Batch features pumpkin and mini cookies, and Pontch’s Mix combines peanut butter and pretzel swirls.

The pup-tastic treats are made with sunflower butter, which the company says is safe for your pup to consume.

The frozen treats cost $2.99 for a four-ounce cup or $4.99 for a pack of four and can be purchased in grocery and pet stores nationwide.