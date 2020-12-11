Ben & Jerry's creates Colin Kaepernick-inspired vegan ice cream flavor

Ben & Jerry's unveiled a new ice cream flavor inspired by former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice!



Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!



100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

In a press release, the company said the vegan ice cream "Change the Whirled" features a caramel non-dairy sunflower butter base with fudge chips and swirls of graham cracker and chocolate cookie.

The company said the flavor "celebrates Kaepernick's courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people" and that they believe "Kaepernick represents the very best of us, willing to use his power and platform in the pursuit of equity and justice rooted in a commitment to love and resistance."

A portion of the proceeds will go to Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights" camp, founded in Oakland, California, in 2016.

Kaepernick said he was "honored" to have partnered with Ben & Jerry on its new ice cream flavor.

"Their commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities," Kaepernick said in the press release. "My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free."

Ben & Jerry's said they would permanently add "Change the Whirled" to its lineup and hit stores nationwide in early 2021 and cost around $5.

The company said the flavor would also be available in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.