Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

CNN via Linkedin/Gustavo Arnal
Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 04, 2022
UNION, N.J. (AP) — The chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has died.

The company confirmed Sunday that Gustavo Arnal died Friday. Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.

According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from a building in Manhattan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.

