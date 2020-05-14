Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies

Melissa Etheridge says her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher has died. The singer said in a statement Wednesday that she had joined the hundreds of thousands of families who had lost loved ones to opioid addiction and she is heartbroken.

No further details were given. Beckett Cypher was one of two children Etheridge had with former partner Julie Cypher, conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby. Their daughter Bailey Jean Cypher was born in 1997, Beckett Cypher in 1998. The couple split in 2000.

Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.