Bear attack inside home in Aspen area leaves person with 'severe swipe injuries' to face, neck

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A bear attack inside a home left one person with "severe swipe injuries" early Friday in the Aspen area.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the attack happened around 1:30 a.m. inside a home around Castle Creek.

The injured person was transported to a hospital with severe injuries to his or her face and neck, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers are at the scene. A search for the bear is underway.

In August 2019, a bear and its cub were able to get inside a home in Jefferson County. It attacked the homeowners, who were able to fight it off without serious injuries. The adult bear was euthanized.

CPW recommends visiting its website to learn about how to bear-proof your home.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer at KMGH.