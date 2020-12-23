BBB warns of social media giveaway scams that involve 'like-farming'

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning the public about fake social media giveaways, where scammers use a technique called “like-farming.”

The scam involves posts on Facebook, Instagram or other platforms that ask you to like or comment to enter for the chance to win something, like $500 in groceries for example.

The catch is that many of these giveaways don’t actually exist. They’re created by scammers as a way of accumulating as many social media interactions as possible, according to the BBB.

Once the scammers have garnered enough likes or comments, the BBB says they’ll edit the post and add something malicious, such as a link to malware.

Other times, the BBB says the scammers will strip the original content off the page that has garnered likes and use it to promote “spammy” products or sell it on the black market.

While these phony giveaways exist online, so do legitimate ones. The BBB has offered these tips to decipher which are real and which are fake: