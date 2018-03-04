Battered Northeast tries to dig out: 'The beach is all over the front yard'

New Englanders hit by this weekend's nor'easter will barely have time to clean up before another storm could strike this week.

While the deadly nor'easter has moved offshore, high tides are expected Sunday on the New England coast.

"Winds are likely to remain an issue through Monday, during which there's a shot at a coating to 2" of snow late Sunday into Sunday night," the National Weather Service in Boston said in a tweet.

The agency said the next nor'easter could strike Wednesday and Thursday, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and high waves to much of southern New England.

Latest developments

• Deaths: At least six people were killed by falling trees in recent days, including at least one child. Two people died in Virginia, one in Maryland, one in New York, one in New Jersey and one in Rhode Island.

• Power outages: More than 400,000 customers from Virginia to Massachusetts were still without power on Sunday, including 159,000 in Massachusetts.

• Train services: Amtrak said nearly all its services between Boston and Washington, D.C., will resume Sunday after storm-related cancellations Friday.

Homes underwater

"The beach is all over the front yard -- we have shingles from everyone else's house but the house we are at actually withstood the storm pretty well," Frank Wilkins of Marshfield, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WFXT.

In the aftermath of the storm, not every hazard is visible.

"Driving around, it's dangerous. There's a lot of trees laying against wires and intersections you can't see," said Butch Welch of Marshfield. "The lights are out at the intersections ... it's scary."

In Massachusetts, Quincy police Capt. John Dougan said it's the worst flooding he's seen in years.

"We're seeing homes underwater, their basements were flooded out, the electricity was off," he said.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds and coastal flooding will diminish as the storm pulls away from the Atlantic coast. Emergency officials urged residents on higher ground to stay indoors, even after the storm pushed out.

The storm morphed Friday into a "bomb cyclone" after undergoing a rapid pressure drop known as bombogenesis. It slammed much of the Northeast with heavy snow and rain, prompting significant coastal flooding and hurricane-force gusts in New England.

Winds along parts of the Massachusetts coast whipped in excess of 90 miles per hour during the storm.

The storm also dumped heavy snow from Ohio to New England and into upstate New York, where snow accumulations of more than 3 feet were recorded.