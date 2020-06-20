Menu

Barr: Trump has removed NY federal prosecutor who's been investigating president's allies

Kevin Hagen
Kevin Hagen/AP
Geoffrey S. Berman, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, arrives to his office in New York on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-20 16:17:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has told the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan that President Donald Trump has removed him from the job.

Barr had abruptly acted to oust U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman late Friday night and appoint Jay Clayton in his place, but Berman said in a statement Friday that he had no intention of resigning. Clayton is currently the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a letter obtained by a BuzzFeed News reporter, Barr wrote to Berman on Saturday saying that he asked Trump to remove him from his position.

"Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service," wrote Barr in the letter to Berman.

Berman intends to continue to fight his removal. The powerful prosecutor has been overseeing investigations of Trump’s allies.

Berman showed up at his office to work on Saturday morning, defying Barr. He told reporters, “I’m just here to do my job."

The administration’s apparent firing of Berman has set up an extraordinary political and constitutional clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation’s top districts, which has tried major mob and terrorism cases over the years and is investigating Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

