Barr says he doesn't envision investigations of Biden, Obama

Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Barr says he doesn't envision investigations of Biden, Obama
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-18 18:41:38-04

Attorney General William Barr says he does not expect investigations into the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation to lead to criminal probes into either President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, or former President Barack Obama.

Trump has stated without evidence that he believes Obama had committed unspecified crimes, and some of his supporters have encouraged criminal inquiries into Obama and Biden for what they say are abuses during the investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

But Barr signaled Monday that he would not be swayed by political pressure to investigate the president’s opponents

